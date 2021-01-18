Darryl Strawberry says MLK’s lessons can create peace, Mets a team to watch

"Leading with peace" was the "greatest thing about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," Darryl Strawberry, pastor and retired MLB star, told FOX Business.

“I think that was the greatest thing about Dr. King is staying in his lane and leading with peace. He was never leading this nation with violence. He was always a peaceful man and he was a wise man and he had class about himself and I think that is what we got to get back to if we’re going to move forward as a nation,” Strawberry told FOX Business' Dagen McDowell on "Mornings with Maria."

The eight-time all-star and four-time World Series championship winner, whose eighth book, "Turn Your Season Around" just came out added, "the country needs to learn from his lessons."

The New York Mets Hall of Famer went on to say that he is "excited" about the new ownership. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen purchased the team for $2.4 billion.

BILLIONAIRE STEVE COHEN'S PURCHASE OF THE METS APPROVED

Strawberry said while he has not heard from the billionaire and does not have any expectations for the team under his ownership, "bringing it back to Queens" and competing with the Yankees in New York is "what's important."

The former slugger added that he may keep up with his former team "a little bit more" now.

