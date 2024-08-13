Dallas Cowboys are first sports team to surpass $10 billion in value

The Dallas Cowboys are the first sports team in history to reach $10 billion in value, according to Sportico.

Sportico’s annual rankings of all 32 NFL teams came out Tuesday and estimated the Cowboys to be worth $10.32 billion. The Cowboys were estimated to be $2.53 billion more valuable than the second-place team, the Los Angeles Rams, at $7.79 billion.

The New York Giants were third at $7.65 billion, followed by the New England Patriots at $7.31 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $6.86 billion. The New York Jets ($6.8 billion) and Miami Dolphins ($6.76 billion) ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The final two NFC East representatives, the Philadelphia Eagles ($6.75 billion) and Washington Commanders ($6.3 billion) are listed eighth and 10th, respectively, sandwiched around the Las Vegas Raiders ($6.7 billion).

Just last September, Forbes estimated the Cowboys to be the first team in sports history to be valued at $9 billion. Sportico's previous estimate in February, which valued the team at $9.2 billion, estimated that the second-place Golden State Warriors were the only sports franchise within $1 billion of the Cowboys, at $8.28 billion.

FEDERAL JUDGE REVERSES $4.7 BILLION VERDICT IN NFL 'SUNDAY TICKET' CASE

The Cowboys’ franchise value has consistently led all other sports teams across the world under the ownership of Jerry Jones despite the team failing to reach the Super Bowl or even an NFC championship game since the 1995 season.

The Cowboys' last 13 trips to the playoffs have resulted in five wins and 13 losses and no advancement past the divisional round. The Cowboys most recently lost to the Green Bay Packers at home in the 2023 wild-card playoff round, 48-32

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite the team’s $10.32 billion value, Jones has still been hesitant to hand out a new contract to star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has held out of the team's training camp so far this summer while negotiating a new contract, and Jones said Thursday there was no urgency to get a deal done.