NFL
Published

Dallas Cowboys are first sports team to surpass $10 billion in value

No other NFL team came within $2 billion of matching the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are the first sports team in history to reach $10 billion in value, according to Sportico. 

Sportico’s annual rankings of all 32 NFL teams came out Tuesday and estimated the Cowboys to be worth $10.32 billion. The Cowboys were estimated to be $2.53 billion more valuable than the second-place team, the Los Angeles Rams, at $7.79 billion.  

The New York Giants were third at $7.65 billion, followed by the New England Patriots at $7.31 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $6.86 billion. The New York Jets ($6.8 billion) and Miami Dolphins ($6.76 billion) ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. 

Jerry Jones looks on

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to reporters during the team's training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields July 25, 2024, in Oxnard, Calif. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The final two NFC East representatives, the Philadelphia Eagles ($6.75 billion) and Washington Commanders ($6.3 billion) are listed eighth and 10th, respectively, sandwiched around the Las Vegas Raiders ($6.7 billion).

Just last September, Forbes estimated the Cowboys to be the first team in sports history to be valued at $9 billion. Sportico's previous estimate in February, which valued the team at $9.2 billion, estimated that the second-place Golden State Warriors were the only sports franchise within $1 billion of the Cowboys, at $8.28 billion.

Dallas Cowboys helmet

A Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Aug. 11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Cowboys’ franchise value has consistently led all other sports teams across the world under the ownership of Jerry Jones despite the team failing to reach the Super Bowl or even an NFC championship game since the 1995 season. 

The Cowboys' last 13 trips to the playoffs have resulted in five wins and 13 losses and no advancement past the divisional round. The Cowboys most recently lost to the Green Bay Packers at home in the 2023 wild-card playoff round, 48-32

Jerry Jones looks on

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Aug. 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Despite the team’s $10.32 billion value, Jones has still been hesitant to hand out a new contract to star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has held out of the team's training camp so far this summer while negotiating a new contract, and Jones said Thursday there was no urgency to get a deal done.

