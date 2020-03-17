Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus hits NBA's Brooklyn Nets, 4 players test positive

All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.

The team announced Tuesday that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets added in a statement.

Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco — a game that was to be played without fans — before the NBA season was suspended after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit's Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive.

The Nets said they are currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

