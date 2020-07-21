Coronavirus prompts NASCAR to continue without practice, qualifying for rest of season

NASCAR will continue to hold events without practice or qualifying rounds for the rest of its 2020 summer in order to limit the risk of exposure during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

The protocol applies to all three of NASCAR’s racing circuits, including the top-tier Cup Series. NASCAR races have mostly relied on random draws based on team standings to determine starting lineups since returning from a pandemic-related pause in live events in May.

“The current format has worked well in addressing several challenges during our return to racing,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “Most importantly, we have seen competitive racing week-to-week. NASCAR will adjust the starting lineup draw procedure for the Playoff races, and will announce the new process at a later date.”

Since races resumed, nearly all NASCAR Cup Series events were held without practice or qualifying. The one exception was the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, which held same-day qualifying.

NASCAR has held races with strict safety guidelines in place, including limits on the number of team members permitted at the track, social distancing and frequent health screenings.

