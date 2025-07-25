Commanders' Bobby Wagner becomes first active NFL player to purchase ownership stake in WNBA franchise

Bobby Wagner's NFL career started in Seattle in 2013. In just his second season in the league, he helped the Seahawks capture the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title.

While Wagner currently plays for the Washington Commanders, the star linebacker found a way to make his connection with Seattle even stronger. Earlier this week, the Seattle Storm announced that Wagner had joined the franchise's ownership group.

Wagner's purchase of an equity stake in the Storm made him the first-ever active NFL player to be a part owner of an WNBA franchise.

"The Seattle Storm announced today that Super Bowl XLVIII Champion and All-Pro Linebacker, Bobby Wagner, will join the team’s ownership group," a statement from the Storm read.

"Wagner, a second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, spent his first 10 seasons in the Emerald City, where he holds three of the team’s records for most tackles in a single-season and leads all active players in total tackles. He’s currently entering his 14th season, where he was voted to 10 Pro Bowls and named to 11 All-Pro teams."

Wagner's historic move into women's basketball garnered a reaction from Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Ervin "Magic" Johnson.

"I would like to congratulate our Washington Commanders star linebacker, Bobby Wagner, on joining the WNBA’s Seattle Storm ownership group," Johnson wrote on X. "I am so proud of Bobby! We’ve had so many discussions on entrepreneurship and this is just the start of him building his empire!"

Wagner joins an ownership group which includes: retired Storm player and four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird, former Microsoft executive Lisa Brummel, Olympic silver medalist Ginny Gilder and Dawn Trudeau.

Brummel praised Wagner for the lasting impact he's had on the city of Seattle.

"Bobby is a hometown hero who has had immeasurable impact on the Seattle community," Brummel said in a statement released by the Storm. "He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women's sports. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Storm franchise, we are excited to add Bobby's experience and expertise to the mix."

"I'm really excited to be part of the 'W' and the WNBA. I think it's a great time. I'm really excited to be a part of the growth and to stay connected to a community that I still love," Wagner told reporters this week following the Commanders' first day of training camp practice.

The Storm enter Saturday's game against the Washington Mystics with a 15-10 record. The franchise has won four WNBA championships in its history.