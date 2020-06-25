Colin Kaepernick draws interest from multiple NFL teams: Report

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is drawing interest from NFL teams this offseason, according to a report Thursday.

Kaepernick, 31, has “some legitimate interest from at least a couple of teams,” NFL Network reporter Mike Silver said. One NFL head coach is said to be “absolutely interested” in signing Kaepernick.

The coronavirus pandemic would complicate any attempt to sign Kaepernick because NFL facilities are not yet open for player workouts.

"Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do, which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out,” Silver said.

Kaepernick drew widespread scrutiny during the 2016 NFL season for his role in leading player kneeling protests during the national anthem. Dozens of players joined Kaepernick in the protests during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, drawing the ire of President Trump and other critics who argued kneeling was disrespectful to the flag.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players earlier this month, acknowledging the league was wrong to not listen sooner about racial injustice. In the video, he encouraged players to “peacefully protest” this season but did not mention Kaepernick or the kneeling protests.

Days after the apology, Goodell said he supported Kaepernick’s return to the NFL.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," Goodell said during an interview with ESPN. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”

Trump also addressed the possibility of a Kaepernick comeback in recent weeks. The president said he is in favor of Kaepernick’s return “if he deserves it."

