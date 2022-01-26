Chiefs' fans donate $178,000 to Buffalo children's hospital after victory over Bills

Kansas City Chiefs fans displayed true sportsmanship this week after nearly 10,000 people donated $178,000 to a children’s hospital in Buffalo following Sunday’s thrilling overtime victory over the Bills.

Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo took to Twitter on Monday to thank Chiefs fans for donating money in increments of $13 – an ode to the final 13 seconds of the game where Kansas City came back from a 3-point deficit to win a place in the AFC Championship Game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Despite a heartbreaking @BuffaloBills loss Sunday night, our hearts are warm this morning waking up to $13 donations coming from @ChiefsMMZ @Chiefs fans! Thank you all so much, your support helps ensure great care for the kids and families in (Western New York)."

But on Wednesday morning, the hospital said that in just over 24 hours, a total of $178,000 had been donated from the "Chiefs Kingdom."

"Thank you all! These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training and programs to care for the kids in WNY," the hospital said in a tweet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The money was donated to the Patricia Allen Fund, a fundraising effort that began last season after fans donated more than a million dollars to the hospital in honor of the passing of Josh Allen’s grandmother.