Cam Newton only guaranteed $550,000 with Patriots, making less than some backup quarterbacks: Report

Cam Newton is a former MVP who led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl during the 2015 season.

Five years and one lost season later, Newton settled for a one-year deal with the New England Patriots to presumably take over as the starting quarterback for Tom Brady, who left the organization for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

The figures that have been reported about Newton’s salary have been called “disgusting” by longtime cornerback Richard Sherman. The NFL Network reported Thursday that Newton will make less than some backup quarterbacks in the league.

Newton signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract, which is the veteran minimum, according to the NFL Network. He is reportedly guaranteed only $550,000 but can earn up to $7.5 million in incentives. CBS Sports reported that the Patriots could use the franchise tag on him in 2021, which he could choose to accept in hopes of working out a long-term extension should he have a bounce-back season.

He was in the middle of a five-year, $103.8 million contract with the Panthers before the team released him. Newton signed the deal in the summer of 2015 making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks at the time.

Chase Daniel of the Detroit Lions is set to earn $2 million, Marcus Mariota of the Las Vegas Raiders will make $7.5 million and Case Keenum of the Cleveland Browns will earn about $2.8 million. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears will have to decide between Mitchell Trubisky, who will make more than $9 million, and Nick Foles, who will is still owed nearly $20 million from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

None of the aforementioned quarterbacks have won an MVP. Foles is the most accomplished person on that list, having won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.