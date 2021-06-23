Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Golf

Bryson DeChambeau's errors at US Open result in $200K loss in potential earnings

DeChambeau went from being tied for seventh, to finishing T26

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Bryson DeChambeau made a strong run attempting back-to-back U.S. Open wins with his first nine holes on Sunday but he would quickly unwind on the back nine in what would prove to be some very costly mistakes. 

DeChambeau, 27, had gone 30 consecutive holes without a bogey but things took a turn for the worst after he bogeyed on holes No.11 and 12.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

DeChambeau double-bogeyed on the following hole -- a moment that went viral after his ball landed right near a beer box -- and he never recovered from that point on. 

He took a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 17th hole with a shot in the canyon and a shank. He shot 44 on the back nine for a 77.

Unfortunately for DeChambeau, his sudden collapse on the green cost him roughly $200,000 in potential earnings, Yahoo Sports reported. He went from being tied for seventh, to finishing tied for 26th.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He would walk away with $87,941. 

"I didn’t get off the rails at all. It’s golf," DeChambeau said. "I’ve had plenty of times where I hit it way worse than today and I won. It’s just one of those things where I didn’t have the right breaks happen at the right time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.