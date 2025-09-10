Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Sports
Published

Browns' Shedeur Sanders in top 5 of NFL's jersey sales despite backup role

Eagles' Saquon Barkley was the highest selling jersey

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Shedeur Sanders may not be playing for the Cleveland Browns, but his popularity is still as high as ever. 

Sanders, 23, had the fifth-highest jersey sales in the NFL from March 1 to July 31, according to the NFL Players Association.

A pair of Philadelphia Eagles superstars topped the list, as running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts had the two highest-selling jerseys, respectively. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 23, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels had the third-highest selling jersey, while the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen had the fourth-highest in that span. 

Sanders became a household name during his unprecedented slide to the fifth round in the NFL Draft in April and is now the team’s third-string quarterback. 

Sanders had an uneven preseason, as he shined in his first preseason appearance but struggled in his second appearance. 

COMPANY OFFERS IRATE PHILLIES FAN DEAL FOR HOME RUN BALL AMID CONTROVERSY, 'BUT THERE'S A CATCH'

Mason Graham and Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talk on the sidelines during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 23, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

Sanders played with the third-stringers during the team’s final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams and struggled. He entered in the third quarter and completed three of six passes for 14 yards while taking five sacks for a loss of 41 yards.

The former Colorado star has not played in NFL action since that preseason game and was the team’s third-string and emergency quarterback in the Browns’ first game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shedeur Sanders reacts

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 23, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

Sanders’ Colorado teammate, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, had the 11th-highest jersey sales in that span. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had the 13th-highest jersey sales. 

Sanders was the only Browns player to be in the top 50 in jersey sales. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.