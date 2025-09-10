Browns' Shedeur Sanders in top 5 of NFL's jersey sales despite backup role

Shedeur Sanders may not be playing for the Cleveland Browns, but his popularity is still as high as ever.

Sanders, 23, had the fifth-highest jersey sales in the NFL from March 1 to July 31, according to the NFL Players Association.

A pair of Philadelphia Eagles superstars topped the list, as running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts had the two highest-selling jerseys, respectively.

Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels had the third-highest selling jersey, while the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen had the fourth-highest in that span.

Sanders became a household name during his unprecedented slide to the fifth round in the NFL Draft in April and is now the team’s third-string quarterback.

Sanders had an uneven preseason, as he shined in his first preseason appearance but struggled in his second appearance.

Sanders played with the third-stringers during the team’s final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams and struggled. He entered in the third quarter and completed three of six passes for 14 yards while taking five sacks for a loss of 41 yards.

The former Colorado star has not played in NFL action since that preseason game and was the team’s third-string and emergency quarterback in the Browns’ first game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sanders’ Colorado teammate, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, had the 11th-highest jersey sales in that span. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had the 13th-highest jersey sales.

Sanders was the only Browns player to be in the top 50 in jersey sales.

