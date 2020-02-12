Binghamton University to build $60M baseball complex with record anonymous donation

A small liberal arts school in New York state is set to build a brand new, multimillion-dollar stadium complex for its baseball team, courtesy of the largest donation in university history.

Continue Reading Below

Binghamton University received $60 million from an anonymous donor family toward the planned upgrades to the school baseball complex in Vestal, New York. Funded entirely by the donation, the upgrades will include a new stadium, clubhouse, indoor training facility, locker room, increased fan seating and various other amenities.

“This gift will help put Binghamton University into the upper echelons of Division I schools,” said Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger. “This unprecedented gift perfectly matches donor passion and the strategic needs for the campus, and it is my hope that it will inspire others to give back to the area of campus that they are most passionate about. This is an exciting time for Binghamton University, and we are extraordinarily grateful for the generosity of our anonymous donor family.”

XFL WILL BLOCK NFL MIDSEASON CONTRACT OFFERS TO STAR PLAYERS

The Binghamton University Bearcats play in the NCAA’s America East Conference. The school’s baseball team has four NCAA tournament appearances in its history.

Fawley Bryant Architecture will design the upgraded facility. The Florida-based firm’s other projects include the Atlanta Braves’ spring training facility.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Binghamton University said the donation and subsequent upgrades will “not only help the University to continue to recruit top high-school athletes but will also meet NCAA requirements for hosting post-season tournament play.”

The new stadium is scheduled to be open for use by the start of next season.

“Thanks to a very generous donor family, these new facilities will help attract the best student-athletes from around the country and provide them with the facilities to compete at their highest level,” said Patrick Elliott, Binghamton’s director of athletics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM