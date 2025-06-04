Expand / Collapse search
Billion-dollar showdown: Oilers and Panthers clash in Stanley Cup finals rematch

Oilers saw 43% value jump, Panthers experienced 81% increase ahead of championship rematch

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman discusses the impact of tariffs on teams on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

There is nothing more unpredictable and exciting than our playoffs, NHL commissioner says

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman discusses the impact of tariffs on teams on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The Stanley Cup finals start Wednesday evening, pitting two billion-dollar teams – the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers – against each other in a best-of-seven series in a rematch of last year's finals, which the Panthers won in seven games. 

The Oilers and the Panthers are valued in the billions, with Forbes finding them to be the sixth and 24th most-valuable NHL teams, respectively. 

Edmonton heads into the Stanley Cup Final with an estimated value of $2.65 billion, according to the outlet’s yearly ranking of NHL teams released in December. 

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - JUNE 03: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers looks on during practice prior to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on June 03, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Connor McDavid, #97 of the Edmonton Oilers, looks on during practice prior to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on June 3, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images / Getty Images)

STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW: OILERS EYE REVENGE, PANTHERS LOOK TO REPEAT

The Oilers saw a 43% jump in their value between 2023 and 2024, Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, the value of the Panthers, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, experienced an 81% increase in value, hitting $1.4 billion, per the outlet. 

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - JUNE 21: Aleksander Barkov, #16 of the Florida Panthers, reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of Game Six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on June 21, 2024 in Edmonton, Alber (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images / Getty Images)

PANTHERS ADVANCE TO STANLEY CUP FINAL WITH WIN OVER HURRICANES, REFUSE TO TOUCH PRINCE OF WALES TROPHY

The first and second games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final will be played in Edmonton due to the Oilers having a better record in the regular season, NHL.com reported.

If the Panthers win this year’s Stanley Cup Final, it would mark their second-ever championship title and their second in a row. A win for the Oilers would be Edmonton's sixth time lifting the Cup in the team’s history, with them having last won it in 1990, which was their first and only Stanley Cup championship without NHL legend, Wayne Gretzky.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - JUNE 03: The Stanley Cup is on display during Media Day prior to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on June 03, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Stanley Cup is on display during Media Day prior to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on June 3, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Stanley Cup, which players traditionally hoist after winning the Final, weighs over 34 pounds.  

