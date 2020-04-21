Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

MLB

Baseball fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money

'Baseball fans are stuck with expensive and unusable tickets for unplayable games,' lawsuit states

Associated Press
close
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses how coronavirus has impacted the league as a business and a pastime.video

MLB commissioner: Baseball won't return until public health improves

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses how coronavirus has impacted the league as a business and a pastime.

LOS ANGELES — A pair of fans in New York sued Major League Baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the 30 teams, asking for their money back for tickets and for certification of class-action status.

Continue Reading Below

The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles by Matthew Ajzenman, who said he bought a partial season plan for more than 20 Mets games; and Susan Terry-Bazer, who said she purchased six tickets for a May 9 game at Yankee Stadium against Boston.

A pedestrian walks a running track while wearing a surgical mask near Yankee Stadium as it remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns, on March 26, 2020, in the Bronx, New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

“Baseball fans are stuck with expensive and unusable tickets for unplayable games in the midst of this economic crisis,” the lawsuit said. “Under the pretext of `postponing’ games, at the directive of MLB, teams and ticket merchants are refusing to issue refunds for games which are not going to be played as scheduled -- if ever.”

MICHAEL JORDAN 'THE LAST DANCE' DOCUMENTARY A RATINGS WIN

Ajzenman said his Mets plan cost $1,730 and he made a first payment to the team of about $317 last year. Terry-Bazer said she paid $926 to Ticketmaster and planned to take her grandson to the Red Sox-Yankees game.

Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Live Nation and Last Minute Transactions are among the defendants. The caption on the first page included Tampa Bay Devil Rays Ltd. — “Devil” was dropped from the team’s nickname after the 2007 season.

Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred on Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“The defendants continue to retain enormous profits from tickets sold for the 2020 MLB season at the expense of fans’ financial hardship,” the suit said.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ, JENNIFER LOPEZ EYE METS BID, HIRE JP MORGAN TO ASSIST: REPORT

Fans asked for “full restitution, an accounting of all MLB tickets sold for the 2020 season (including season tickets, single game purchases, and public seat licenses), a declaratory judgment that defendants’ conduct of continuing to sell tickets for the 2020 MLB regular season violates California law, as well as a disgorgement of profits from tickets sold during the 2020 MLB season.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They allege violations of California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act and Unfair Competition Law and of civil conspiracy.

A grounds crew member sweeps the home plate area after a large crowd watched a spring training baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals, on March 12, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Opening day on March 26 was pushed back until mid-May at the earliest after a national emergency was declared due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS DEREK JETER TO GIVE UP $5M SALARY WITH MIAMI MARLINS: REPORT

MLB said it is awaiting government and medical direction, and it does not know when the season can begin. The league and the players’ union have discussed the possibility of playing at neutral sites or in empty ballparks, but no decisions have been made.

MLB, the Mets and Yankees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM