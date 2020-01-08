Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Sports

Avalanche at Idaho's Silver Mountain Resort, 2nd skier found

The avalanche happened at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Wardner Peak

Associated Press
close
FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos is live from New Jersey to report on the first real-snow, year-round, indoor ski park opening in the U.S. and tired out a ‘ski bike.’ video

First real-snow, year-round, indoor ski park opens in US

FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos is live from New Jersey to report on the first real-snow, year-round, indoor ski park opening in the U.S. and tired out a ‘ski bike.’

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Officials at a northern Idaho ski resort say they have recovered the body of a second skier who was killed in an avalanche that also injured five skiers.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Silver Mountain Ski Resort, Kellogg, Idaho, January 2020 (https://twitter.com/SilverMtnResort)

Silver Mountain Resort spokesman Gus Colburn said all the skiers in the area of the avalanche Tuesday morning are now believed to be accounted for.

The avalanche happened at about 11 a.m. on Wardner Peak, an area of the resort where the ski runs are rated at the highest difficulty level.

The runs had just been opened for a short period after crews performed avalanche control blasting in the area, using explosives to trigger avalanches in hopes of leaving only the stable snow layers on the runs.

Rescue crews and volunteers searched the avalanche area with dogs and probes. Five people with minor injuries were found during the day, a sixth skier was discovered under about 10 feet (3 meters) of snow and the final skier was found after dark. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The names of the skiers have not been made public.

“Silver Mountain extends our deepest condolences to everyone affected, and out of respect to the families, no further comments will be released at this time,” the resort said on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS