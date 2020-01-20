Astros cheating scandal: Mets' Marcus Stroman rips sign-stealing, shares video

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman publicly criticized the 2017 Houston Astros on Monday for stealing signs from opposing teams, ripping a roster that included the Mets’ recently ousted manager, Carlos Beltran.

Stroman shared a video on Twitter of his start against the Astros on Aug. 6, 2017, while he was still a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. In the clip, a banging sound can be heard in the background as Stroman received signs from his catcher.

“[Expletive] makes sense now. I remember how these guys were laying off some of my nasty pitches. Relaying all my signs in live speed to the batter,” Stroman wrote on Twitter. “Ruining the integrity of the game. These dudes were all about the camera and social media. Now, they’re all quiet! Lol.”

Stroman allowed 11 hits and two runs in the outing against the Astros. An MLB investigation found earlier this month that Astros players used video technology to steal signs from opposing teams and would bang a bat against a trash can near their dugout to relay the signals to their batters.

Beltran was a member of the Astros roster during the 2017 season and went 3-for-4 against Stroman during the August 2017 game. Stroman did not mention Beltran by name in his tweet.

Beltran was one of three MLB managers to lose their jobs in recent days over their ties to the Astros sign-stealing scandal. He parted ways with the Mets just months after signing a contract without ever managing a game for the team.

The Houston Astros fired manager AJ Hinch, who also received a one-year suspension from MLB officials. The Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora, who served as the Astros’ bench coach in 2017. Cora has yet to face MLB discipline, though penalties are expected to be harsh.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer responded in support of Stroman’s tweet, noting that Astros players had gone “totally silent” since the MLB investigation’s findings were made public.

“Where’s that ‘swag’ now? It was all a façade the whole time, the act, the game. All of it,” Archer wrote.

