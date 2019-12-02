Antonio Brown offers himself as gift to Patriots, Tom Brady as team loses to Texans

Antonio Brown is apparently itching to return to the New England Patriots.

The one-time Patriots receiver was seemingly watching the team’s game against the Houston Texans and was offering to help any way he could. Brown asked his fans on social media to retweet him to put him into the game. The Patriots were down by as many as 19 points in their 28-22 loss.

Brown then tweeted a video of himself catching passes from Tom Brady in their win over the Miami Dolphins earlier this season. The video also contains Brady throwing a touchdown pass to retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Add Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” and the Christmas tree emoji and the message from Brown to the Patriots and Brady was clear: He believes he and Gronkowski can be gifts to New England’s offense.

Brady and New England sputtered a bit in their loss to Houston. Two of Brady’s three touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter. He acknowledged after the game that the offense has to play better.

“Just execution, just have to do a better job,” Brady said, according to ESPN. “It’s tough to get behind and come back. We put ourselves in a pretty deep hole and you can’t do that on the road. We didn’t get the job done. A loss is a loss, and learn from it and try to move on to next week.”

Brown has not appeared in an NFL game since his lone start with the Patriots at the beginning of the season. New England released him after he was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit and of sexual assault in a Sports Illustrated report. It’s unclear whether he will return with any team this season.