Amazon pulls Washington Redskins merchandise from its website, joining other retailers

Amazon is removing Washington Redskins merchandise from its online platform amid mounting scrutiny over the controversial team name.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company is removing products with the team’s name and logo. Third-party sellers were informed of the decision on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately have further comment.

Amazon is the latest of several retailers to take action. Nike, Walmart and Target have each pulled Washington team apparel from their online stores over the last week.

Companies stepped up pressure on the franchise after a group of 87 investment firms demanded that team sponsors PepsiCo, Nike and FedEx cut ties with the franchise unless officials agree to change the name. Critics, including Native American groups, have long argued that the Redskins name and logo is racist.

After discussions with the sponsors and NFL officials, Washington team owner Dan Snyder announced a formal review of the name. The team is widely expected to abandon the Redskins name and logo in the coming days.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said in a statement announcing the review.

