76ers, Devils CEO Scott O'Neil steps down after 8 years with HBSE

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O’Neil announced on Wednesday that he resigned from his role with the sports and entertainment company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

O’Neil is leaving to pursue new opportunities after an eight-year run growing two of the company’s greatest assets. O’Neil said that he doesn’t have another opportunity lined up yet.

"I would like to thank [Sixers and Devils owners] Josh Harris and David Blitzer for inspiring, engaging and empowering me to bring together the most talented executive team in sports and entertainment," O’Neil said in a statement.

"Josh and David are extraordinary leaders, partners and friends. Their commitment to our teams, brands, employees -- and most importantly -- their commitment to serving the City of Philadelphia, Newark, and Camden -- made our success together possible. To be trusted with the opportunity to steward epic brands -- as well as buy, build, integrate, acquire, and grow complementary businesses to create HBSE as it is today -- has been the ride of a lifetime, one for which I am humbled and grateful."

With O’Neil leading the way, HBSE was built into a company that owns two professional sports teams, as well as an esports business, a leading arena and entertainment business, and other investments across sports technology.

O’Neil, a Villanova alumnus, previously worked as a vice president of sales with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also was a marketing assistant for the then-New Jersey Nets.

He recently appeared on FOX Business to tout the 76ers' home playoff games.

"HBSE is the best organization I have ever been a part of, with the highest degree of difficulty I have ever encountered, and the most fun I have ever had, because every day brought a new opportunity to learn and develop," O’Neil said.

"This company has grown through a culture of extraordinary teammates willing to be innovative, having the discipline to do the work, and a courage to lead from the front. While I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of my time here, I am even more excited to build, grow, and drive my next platform."