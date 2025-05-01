Walmart supports small businesses, American-made products through new 'Grow With US' initiative

Walmart is showing increased support for American-made products through its "Grow With US" initiative, a new program aimed at providing U.S. small business owners with the training, mentorship and resources they need to succeed.

"Walmart is making it easier for U.S.-based entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of retail and bring their products to a national stage," the world's largest retailer said in an announcement.

Grow With US consists of a four-step program that offers American small business owners access to financial assistance, e-learning modules with several different learning paths, opportunities to showcase their products and the ability to connect with an experienced mentor. The initiative is part of the company's "expanding commitment to small business development," according to the announcement.

Grow With Us aligns with similar Walmart programs around the world, including Vriddhi in India and Crece con Walmart in Mexico.

In fiscal year 2024, more than two-thirds of Walmart’s total product spend was on items grown, made or assembled in America. Small businesses, which account for more than 60% of Walmart's U.S. suppliers, play a "powerful role in bringing unique products to market," according to the company.

"Simply put, we want small businesses to work with Walmart, but we know getting started can feel complex," the company stated in the announcement.

Walmart has also announced that applications for its annual Open Call event – which gives U.S. businesses the opportunity to pitch their American-made or American-grown products to Sam's Club and Walmart merchants – will open June 24. The event itself takes place in October.

The announcement of these new initiatives comes after Milo's Tea Company, a U.S. beverage company backed by Walmart, opened their newest $200 million manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina on April 22.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and there are countless stories of how businesses, like Milo’s, are finding long-term growth and success with Walmart," the company wrote in a statement.