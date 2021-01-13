New York diner protests Cuomo's coronavirus shutdown with freshly picked message

While many New York businesses struggle to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic, one restaurant has decided to send Gov. Andrew Cuomo a special delivery to boycott the ongoing indoor dining ban.

Rise N Shine Diner, located in Syracuse, New York, sent a basket of oranges with names and messages to Cuomo in an attempt to remind him of the struggling businesses that remain shut down.

Stephanie Volles, a bartender at Rise N Shine Diner, talked to “Fox & Friends First” about the restaurant’s goal.

“It feels like forever. So we wanted to send something a little bit bigger, something that was sure to catch his attention” said Volles.

“So that is where the orders came into play. We just didn't want them to forget about the restaurants and the orange, the home of the Syracuse Orange.”

Danielle Mercuri, the owner of the diner, believes the demonstration will pay off if people close to her are allowed to work again.

“Honestly, if I had my job back to the way it was before, I have the opportunity to make a decent living and my brothers and sisters in the business have a decent living as a result of this,” she said.

The owner remains hopeful that there is a light at the end of the tunnel for her business.

“We have a bright future here. We expect this year to be an amazing year for all of us. It's just getting through, I think, these next few weeks, maybe even the next few months,” Mercuri explained.

Mercuri added that it would be “amazing” if “a few of the restrictions” were lifted to help the restaurant survive the next few months.