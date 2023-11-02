New Orleans businesses experience challenges due to rising homeless population

America has seen an increase in the homeless population in the last two years and in New Orleans is no different

This has become increasing problematic for some business owners in New Orleans where homlessness has risen 15% in the last year. Business owners there say the people living on the streets are driving away customers.

Brandi Williams, Owner of Addiction Coffee House, said a nearby homeless encampment has been a cause for concern.

"I've had them run in here bleeding profusely from their arms from their feet and bleeding on my floor. I've had them run across here and ask if I have Narcan while my doors are open and my business is full," Williams said. "A lot of businesses in this area seceded because of this."

Williams said business was good when she opened up shop about six years ago.

Two years ago she noticed more tents pop up near her business and since then she said crime has gotten worse.

"They've broken in and stolen refrigerators, the meat, the cold drinks, the alcohol," Williams said.

Williams said she saw her property in the nearby encampment while she investigated with a law enforcement officer.

Many who live in the nearby encampment say they are not there by choice.

One woman who lives in the encampment, Lisa, said she had some money troubles, and she's looking for a way back.

"It's a challenge we start small to get up here and re-entry, recovery," Lisa said.

Lisa said she does struggle with substance abuse. She said that adds another obstacle for her as she tries to get back on her feet.

FOX reached out to the city of New Orleans about their response to the rising homeless population. The city did not respond.