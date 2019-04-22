Amid minimum wage debate, Trump is giving Americans a raise right now

For the past two years, I had the honor of serving in President Trump's cabinet leading the Small Business Administration. As a result of that experience, I believe in the president’s America First plan now more than ever.

Continue Reading Below

I traveled to all fifty states as the Small Business Administrator. I sat with hundreds of men and women whose enterprises are the lifeblood of small towns and big cities across this great country.

We’ve all seen the numbers - the unemployment rate is at its lowest since 1969. (Black and Hispanic unemployment at its lowest point ever.) Wages are rising, and blue-collar wages are surging. More Americans are working than at any time in history.

But this success story is not about numbers. It’s about people, and I met them. I saw first-hand that the president is delivering on his promises.

Putting America first is working

Advertisement

Entrepreneur Arfie Tafoya told me he and his partners at Appalachian Brewing Company in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania have confidence in the future. They’re investing in new bottling equipment to expand their craft beer and soda business. That’s good news for them, the 80 people working at Appalachian, and their families.

Small business owner Maximo Alvarez has more than 40 people working for him at Sunshine Gasoline Distributors in Florida -- and he is hiring more. The president’s tax cut means he can write off the cost of new equipment, so he’s investing more and expanding.

Restaurant owner Irina Vilariño operates fifteen restaurants through her family business in south Florida. She told me she’s busier than ever, and the company recently raised wages for her 400 employees by 20 percent to retain them in this competitive job market. Irina’s not complaining –she knows when her people are earning more, they’ll be spending more and that’s a win-win for everyone.

I saw the same “we’re-in-it-together” optimistic attitude when I met with a group of women-owned small businesses in Detroit. These women came from several different industries — manufacturing, retail and engineering - and they were all upbeat about their prospects. They were practically strangers until they met, but the minute we sat down they were all sharing information and tips on how to succeed. Success begets success.

Everywhere I went, business owners told me regulations were a big concern and they were grateful the president is making the government effective and efficient, rather than an obstacle and a burden.

Trump White House understands entrepreneurship

While others promise to raise the minimum wage, President Trump is giving Americans a raise right now. He’s delivering everything others are promising, and he’s doing it the American way – by empowering our people to grow the economy with more and better-paying jobs. Business leaders know they have a friend in the White House who understands the power of entrepreneurship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

I don’t need a spreadsheet to tell me the president’s America first program of tax, trade, regulatory and energy reform is supercharging our economy. I saw it and continue to see it with my own eyes – and through the eyes of the hundreds of business leaders I have met. President Trump has proven himself. He is putting in place the policies he said he would.

Linda McMahon is the former Small Business Administrator and current Chair of America First Action, the primary super PAC supporting President Trump's reelection.