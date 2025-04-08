Fruit tree gifting company has humble roots: 'Grit of the American Dream'

Prior to launching PlantOGram – an American-made fruit tree gifting company – nearly two decades ago, gardening was solely a backyard hobby for husband-and-wife duo Mickey and Vicky Popat.

The newlyweds at the time had purchased their first home, and developed a passion for growing fruit trees in their garden, according to Mickey Popat.

"Being able to walk into your own yard and pick something and say, ‘I grew this, and I ate it' – I think that's amazing," Vicky Popat told FOX Business.

The Popats, upon sharing their harvest with friends and family, realized fruit tree gifting could be a successful business model. They quit their jobs in finance and education to pursue their passion full-time.

In 2007, the couple used their savings to launch PlantOGram. They purchased a used, $1,500 work van and began selling fruit trees door-to-door across the Sunshine State.

"I want to say the entire state of Florida has probably seen us [door-knocking]," Vicky Popat said. "I feel that is the grit of the American dream… When we first started, we actually budgeted a $5 bill for lunch because we were so lean."

Based out of Orlando, PlantOGram today sells more than 200 varieties of fruiting trees online, including lychee trees, avocado trees, mango trees, spice trees, nut trees and more. In 2022, the company landed on Oprah's annual "Favorite Things" list.

All of PlantOGram's products, from the plants to their packaging, are made in the U.S. The fruiting trees can be shipped both domestically and internationally, according to the PlantOGram website.

"We are definitely committed to having our products made in the USA," Mickey Popat said.

In recent years, the duo said they have noticed an increase in first-time gardeners, attributing it to the fact that people want to know where their food is sourced from. The best fruit tree for a beginner gardener, Vicky Popat said, is the tree that grows the type of fruit you like most.

"I personally would gravitate toward the kind of fruit I like," she said. "So, if I love mangoes… I would try to grow a mango. And I'll tell you what – you can't kill it. It's not going to allow you to do that, because you're going to care for this plant so much."

Olive trees, which serve as the universal symbol of friendship, make great gifts because they are low-maintenance and easy-going, Mickey Popat added.

"Fruit is something that is going to continue to keep giving to you and your family," Vicky Popat said. "It's a generational gift."

Working as a husband-and-wife duo for almost 20 years, the Popats said it's been helpful for them to remember that they have a shared goal – the success of the business.

"We have one goal," Mickey Popat said. "We want to see the business do amazing and prosper… She handles her stuff and I handle what I need to, and it's amazing. It works perfectly."