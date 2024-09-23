Donald Trump gives mom of 3 $100 towards grocery bill at Pennsylvania market store

A mother of three was surprised by a generous gift from former president Donald Trump while she was shopping at a local grocery store in Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of people lined up outside Sprankles Neighborhood Market in Kittanning, where Trump greeted shoppers and even gifted one woman some relief for her grocery bill.

"Here, it's going to go down a little bit," Trump said to the shopper.

He is then seen handing the woman, who is identified as a mother of three by his communications team, a $100 bill.

"It just went down 100 bucks," Trump said.

"Thank you so much," the woman replied.

"We'll do that for you from the White House, alright?" Trump said as he waved goodbye and thanked everyone for their support.

Trump also supported the business by purchasing a large bag of popcorn.

"Oh, look, I gotta get some. We gotta get it," Trump smiles while handing over the large bag to his team.

"My mom just got a bag of that actually," a customer tells the former president.

"Is this stuff good?" Trump asked.

"She says it's the best," he responds.

"Is that the best? If it is, I'll be sending, I'll be in Washington D.C., hopefully in the Oval Office, I'll send for popcorn," Trump said.

The former president spoke with the owner of the grocery store who explained how inflation was affecting his business.

"We've honestly got the best crew in the world," the owner tells Trump.

"So how do you do against the big stores?" Trump asked.

"You know, I'm very proud because every year we went up, except for the last three years because of this inflation. It's exactly what you said, prices are up, but our sales are down so we've had to get super creative on how to use our space," the owner explained.

"Prices go up, yet your sales are down," Trump replied.

"Ya, so it's been brutal. Thankfully, I have a great crew, a great staff, my family, we work together," the owner added.

Trump is focusing his efforts on key swing states as the presidential race enters its final weeks.