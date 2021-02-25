Outspoken California restaurant owner blames Newsom for creating 'humanitarian crisis,' joins recall effort

An outspoken California restaurant owner has joined the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom over his coronavirus closures that have created what she called a "humanitarian crisis" for restaurants and small businesses across the state.

Angela Marsden, Pineapple Hill Grill & Saloon owner, went viral recently after she voiced her frustrations with Mayor Eric Garcetti's ban on outdoor dining in an emotional video. Marsden at the time claimed that the mayor had shut down her outdoor patio while allowing a Hollywood movie crew to set up an outdoor dining area just a short distance away.

Her video attracted national attention and drew donations from sympathetic viewers across the globe. Marsden has since reopened for outdoor dining, but her business is "still taking a loss"," she told "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday.

"I’m outraged at what is going on and what has happened to the small businesses in California and what they have done," Marsden said. "It is unthinkable and to me, it is a humanitarian crisis. It is huge, huge what has happened and what is continuing to happen."

Marsden has become a vocal supporter of the Newsom recall effort, which has gained over 1.1 million signatures -- roughly 80% of which have been verified.

"I have become a very big part of the recall," she told Earhardt. "I have spoken out with them...We are at 1.8 million gross signatures. We have 1.1. verified and at that rate, we are going to 85% verification rate.

If the effort reaches 2 million signatures, Marsden believes there will be "no doubt [that] the recall is going to happen.

"It absolutely needs to happen," she added, calling his handling of the pandemic as a whole an "an atrocity."

If the effort collects 1.5 million verified signatures by March 17, there will be a gubernatorial recall and Gov. Gavin Newsom will be forced to run again midterm.