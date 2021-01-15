Barstool's Portnoy throws historic NYC bar a lifeline as it struggles during COVID

A long-time, family-run bar is getting a lifeline from Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Fund as it struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter McManus Café, one of the city’s oldest pubs, got the call from Portnoy just hours after applying for help.

During the call, Portnoy told the owner Justin McManus that it was an “easy story to get behind.”

“I’m glad I picked up a random FaceTime from a Boston number that I didn’t have in my phone,” McManus told FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” “It was all pretty quick.”

The 84-year-old bar, started by McManus’ great-grandfather, spans four generations and prides itself on its family lineage.

“My great-grandfather is Peter McManus, and he did start… our family business. It was my grandfather, though, James Sr. that was in World War II and got the two Purple Hearts.”

Although McManus is unsure of how much his business will receive, he is hopeful that the promised monthly payments will be enough to stay afloat for the foreseeable future.

McManus explained that “one of the great things” about this fund compared to a traditional grant is the ongoing financial support.

“They said they want to be there with you each month and… moving forward until this pandemic is over or… until... we’re seeing numbers like we were before so that… i'm not needing extra help.”

McManus went on to say they will “fight to the end.”

“We've always been fighters,” he said. “Our family crest is honesty and bravery cannot be conquered.”