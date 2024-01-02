Stuart Varney: The voters who put Biden in the White House are turning on him

During his "My Take" Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed President Biden's dwindling support from key constituents, arguing Democrats cannot keep the White House if they fail to secure Black, Hispanic and young voters.

STUART VARNEY: The president returns from his Caribbean vacation today. Who is going to be the unlucky guy who delivers the bad news?



The latest poll numbers are terrible. With 11 months to the election, Biden is losing support among key constituents. The people who put him in the White House are turning on him.

In 2020, Biden carried 87% of the Black vote. Now he’s down to 63%.

In 2020, he took 65% of the Hispanic vote. Now he’s down to 34%.

If a Democrat fails to capture the vast majority of Black and Hispanic voters, that Democrat does not win!

DEMOCRATS TURN ON BIDEN SEC CHAIR OVER INCREASED REGULATION

Now look at a head-to-head match-up, Trump vs. Biden, among voters under 35. 37% to 33%, Trump wins.

That is a remarkable turnaround, and again, if you lose that key constituency, the youth vote, you lose the election.

And overall, Trump is widening his lead: an NBC poll asked, if the election were today, who would you vote for?

Trump 48%, Biden 42%.

We are always told that polls are a snapshot, just a one-time look. True, but they also represent trends, and the trends are definitely not favorable to Joe Biden.

FOX BUSINESS POLL: TRUMP OVER 50% SUPPORT FOR FIRST TIME IN IOWA

So, what do his handlers say to him today? There are reports that he’s angry with aides when they bring up the bad polling. He’ll surely get angry if they bring up Trump going from strength to strength as the Biden team pursues political prosecutions in the courts.

And he’ll get angry if they mention the invasion at the border. I wonder if any of them have the nerve to say, Mr. President, it’s time to step aside.

I wouldn’t want to be that guy.