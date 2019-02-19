Walmart's improvements drive spike in online, in-store sales

Walmart's fourth quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates amid concerns that a slew of investments from the world’s largest retailer to both its online platform and brick-and-mortar locations is weighing on margins.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company is adding new in-store technology in an effort to ease customer experience and bolstering its e-commerce capabilities. The improvements – along with its $17 billion acquisition of India’s e-commerce giant Flipkart – comes as Walmart amps up the fight against Amazon for dominance in the global retail sector. And they appear to be paying off.

E-commerce sales at Walmart rose 43 percent in the fourth quarter, while same-store sales grew 4.2 percent – well above analyst expectations.

"Progress on initiatives to accelerate growth, along with a favorable economic environment, helped us deliver strong comp sales and gain market share,” CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.

The company reiterated its 2019 guidance provided in October. It continues to believe sales will rise 3 percent in the year, with same-store sales rising as much as 3 percent and online sales growing 35 percent.

While Walmart's investments are paying off in the short-term, concerns remain that they will continue to weigh on margins.

"Walmart has made significant enhancements to its retail operations and e-commerce capabilities...which have translated to significant improvements in sales growth and market share," RBC Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli wrote in a recent note. "We are bullish on Walmart’s improvements but think further multiple expansion will be difficult/modest without an acceleration in profit growth."

Revenue in the three months through January was $138.79 billion, while profits were $1.41 per share, both higher than Wall Street predictions.