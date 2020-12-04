Expand / Collapse search
Walmart holiday drone light show launches in 8 U.S. cities for the holidays

The drone light show will kick off in Kansas City Friday

The holidays are about to get lit.

Walmart is aiming to make seasons brighter by debuting a holiday drone light show in eight cities, beginning in Kansas City on Friday.

The drone show kicks of Friday in Kansas City. (Walmart)

The festival of lights will include 1,000 Intel drones soaring in festive three-dimensional shapes, including reindeer, holiday gift boxes and snowflakes, Walmart announced.

WALMART ISSUES THIRD CORONAVIRUS BONUS TO US WORKERS

The light show will be on display in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas; Doswell, Virginia; Phoenix; Charlotte; Sacramento; and Fayetteville, Arkansas, the company said. And the outdoor event will also have a soundtrack of holiday hits ranging from “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby to “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said in a statement.

“From our summer movie drive-in to our fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible," he added.

Here's where to catch the big show across the country this holiday season: 

  • Friday, Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas, at Kansas Speedway
  • Saturday, Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas, at the Cotton Bowl
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas, at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia, at Kings Dominion
  • Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona, at Phoenix Raceway
  • Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Carowinds
  • Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, California, at Sleep Train Arena
  • Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 112 Drive-In