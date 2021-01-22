Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Walmart

Walmart expands vaccinations in boost to US COVID-19 program

Walmart is already vaccinating healthcare workers in New Mexico and Arkansas

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 22

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Walmart Inc is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in seven more states, as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, this week and next, a company spokeswoman told Reuters, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacists are offering inoculations.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Stocks in this Article

WMTWALMART INC.
$146.29
+1.39 (+0.96%)

The move from the world’s largest retailer comes as U.S. President Joe Biden races to accelerate a frustratingly slow vaccination campaign that has stranded about half of the 38 million shots in freezers.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. pharmacy location in Torrance, California, on Sept. 12, 2012. (Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WALMART TO ADMINISTER CORONAVIRUS VACCINES FOLLOWING FDA APPROVAL

This week and next, Walmart will start providing inoculations in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas as well as in Chicago, and Puerto Rico, the spokeswoman said.

Walmart is already vaccinating healthcare workers in New Mexico and its home state of Arkansas.