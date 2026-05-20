Trader Joe’s expands with 25 new stores across 14 states in massive growth push

Trader Joe’s is expanding its footprint with 25 new locations across 14 states, adding to its previously announced growth pipeline, the company said.

The popular California-based grocery chain announced Wednesday that nine additional stores are now in development, bringing the total slate of upcoming openings to more than two dozen.

All locations have been identified, though opening dates remain to be determined.

"We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program," the company said.

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The new round of storefronts spans Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Utah.

The nine new locations across eight states include:

Arizona: Phoenix (21001 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 1030)

Florida: Sarasota (8199 S Tamiami Trail, Unit 100)

Illinois: Chicago (804 West Montrose Ave.)

Massachusetts: Quincy (111 General McConville Way)

Michigan: Farmington Hills (27658 Middlebelt Rd.)

New York: Syracuse (3515 West Genesee St.)

New York: Yonkers (2482 Central Park Ave.)

Ohio: University Heights (2643 Warrensville Center Rd.)

Utah: West Jordan (5561 W 7800 S.)

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The other 16 previously announced locations include:

Arizona: Tucson (2150 E. Broadway Blvd.)

California: Anaheim Hills (6336 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd.)

California: Paso Robles (2457 Golden Hill Rd.)

Florida: Orlando (1444 North Alafaya Trail)

Florida: West Palm Beach (8111 S. Dixie Highway)

Georgia: Johns Creek (1000 Medley Blvd.)

Illinois: Oswego (1930 US-34)

Kansas: Merriam (8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway)

Louisiana: New Orleans (2428 Napoleon Ave.),

Louisiana: Mandeville (3377 US Highway 190)

Louisiana: Lafayette (1710 Camellia Blvd.)

Massachusetts: Reading (34 Walkers Brook Drive)

New Jersey: West Orange (471 Mt. Pleasant Ave.)

Utah: Herriman (4850 W. 13400 South)

Washington: Seattle (401 NE Northgate Way)

Washington: Spokane Valley (13414 E. Sprague Ave.)

Details surrounding the store openings — including store size, parking capacity and inventory offerings — remain limited beyond the listed addresses.

As of May 20, Trader Joe's opened four new storefronts across the country earlier this year, including one in Hamden, Connecticut; Miller Place, New York; McKinney, Texas; and Woodinville, Washington.

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The chain, known for its private-label products, affordable prices and upbeat shopping experience, currently operates stores across 42 states and the District of Columbia.

States currently without a Trader Joe’s location include Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming.