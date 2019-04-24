Tom Brady tops NFL player merchandise sales for 2nd straight year

At age 41, Tom Brady is still finding new ways to dominate his NFL rivals.

The New England Patriots quarterback topped all NFL players in merchandise sales for the second consecutive year, the NFL Players’ Association said in a press release. Brady has led the list three times since 2014, more than any other player.

The list tracks licensed NFL merchandise sales from verified retail and e-commerce sources from March 1, 2018 through February 28, 2019. The tally includes sales of jerseys, T-shirts, collectibles and more.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranked second on the list, followed by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who finished third despite missing a chunk of the 2018 NFL season due to injury. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the league’s reigning MVP, rounded out the top five.

Brady led the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl LIII last February, earning his sixth championship ring in the process. He is a four-time Super Bowl MVP.

The full list of the NFL’s 50 best-selling players in terms of merchandise can be viewed here.