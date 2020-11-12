Target reopening looted, ransacked Minneapolis store — but with new focus on catering to black shoppers

A Target location in Minneapolis that was severely damaged during protests in the days following the death of George Floyd is reopening with efforts to improve its image with Black customers.

Continue Reading Below

The store's interior was overhauled after it was looted and ransacked during riots. The pharmacy was moved up front for easy access for elderly customers and the grocery portion will stock spices requested by locals, Bloomberg reported.

A nearby rail station was upgraded and the entrance to the store was affixed with murals and plants. In an announcement, the outlet noted it has long been associated with catering to White shoppers.

TARGET LETTING SHOPPERS RESERVE SPOTS IN LINE AS PART OF NEW COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

"By being based in Minneapolis — by being based in the eye of the storm of George Floyd — they had a huge responsibility to produce a pretty elaborate plan," Anthony Thompson, a professor of clinical law and a founding faculty director of the Center on Race, Inequality and the Law at New York University, told Bloomberg.

George Floyd, 46, was a Black man who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for at least 8 minutes during the arrest.

The company said it met with Black residents, employees and community organizers via Zoom to ask for their input into what they wanted in a reconstructed store.

"It's not exactly clear why this specific store was targeted; protesters originally headed there for milk to relieve the pain from being tear gassed," a Target statement said. "But in rebuilding, Target realized the surrounding neighborhood had never been asked point-blank whether the store that's been there since 1976 was serving it well. It wasn't."

Target did not respond to a FOX Business for comment.

In August, the company announced it had pledged $10 million to advance social justice causes. Part of its goal, it said, is to make Black customers "feel overtly welcome" inside its stores.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE