Target CEO Brian Cornell's total compensation rises to $77.5M

Target CEO Brian Cornell's compensation surged to $77.5 million in 2020.

TARGET TO SPEND MORE THAN $2B IN BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES BY 2025

According to a proxy filing by the retailer, Cornell received a total compensation package of about $19.8 million, an increase of about 4.3% year-over-year. Cornell's base salary remained unchanged from the previous year at $1.4 million. However, he earned a $1.12 million incentive bonus tied to the company's sales and income performance and $4.48 million for a non-equity incentive plan.

The majority of Cornell's compensation came from long-term equity awards that were either vested or exercised in 2020, which had a combined worth of $70 million. About $40.8 million came from restricted stock that was vested in 2020, while another $29.2 million came from options that were exercised.

Cornell's pay is now 805 times more than the median Target employee, which increased 6.3% to $24,535 in fiscal 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last month, Target reported a 66% year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter to net income of $1.38 billion, or an adjusted $2.67 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21% to $28.34 billion. Same-day services, which include order pick-up, drive up and Shipt, increased by 212%, helping boost same-store sales by 21%. Comparable traffic grew 6% and average ticket size increased by 13%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 204.36 +0.73 +0.36%

For the full year, sales grew by more than $15 billion – greater than the 11 previous years combined.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Target did not lay off, furlough or reduce compensation of its store employees through the year. Instead, the company spent $1 billion more than the previous year on five rounds of bonuses, new and increased employee benefits, and health and safety investments. The company also accelerated its move to a $15 per hour starting wage for employees.

Target has invested a total of $200 million in its associates through bonuses. In January, all hourly team members within Target's stores, distribution centers, field-based offices and headquarters received a $500 bonus, while all store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders will received a bonus between $1,000-$2,000.

The company first doled out bonuses to store team leads in April followed by a one-time bonus of $200 for all hourly full- and part-time employees within stores and distribution centers in July. That same month, the company offered a performance bonus for all store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders.

In October, the company announced more than 350,000 frontline workers will receive a one-time bonus of $200 by early November, an investment of more than $70 million ahead of the holidays.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report