Starbucks revamps rewards program to woo customers with more perks

Starbucks announced plans on Tuesday to redesign its membership loyalty program, allowing customers the chance to earn more free perks, starting on April 16.

“These new updates put choice in the hands of our customers and a personal touch they can only get from Starbucks,” Matthew Ryan, Starbucks chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The Seattle-based coffee chain will replace its previous rewards structure with a new, tiered program, offering customers the chance to redeem a reward within two or three visits, according to a company news release published a day ahead of Starbucks' annual shareholders meeting.

For every $1 that customers spend, they will receive two stars in return when using a registered Starbucks card. After spending $13, a Starbucks customer can receive an extra espresso shot, dairy substitute or additional flavor for free (or 25 stars).

Starting on April 16, this will be the new redemption structure:

25 stars: Extra espresso shot, dairy substitute or additional flavor

50 stars: Brewed hot coffee, hot tea or select bakery Items

150 stars: Handcrafted drink, hot breakfast or yogurt parfaits

200 stars: Lunch sandwich, protein box or salad

400 stars: Select merchandise or packaged coffee

The loyalty program, first introduced in 2009, is popular among Starbucks customers, the company said. Membership has climbed more than 25 percent over the past two years, with more than 16 million active members as of December. In total, Starbucks Rewards account for 40 percent of Starbucks’ transactions in the U.S.

To participate, customers need to download the Starbucks app or register at a nearby Starbucks.