Starbucks customers react as chain rolls out new cup design in 14 states: 'No more TikTok drinks'

Many Starbucks lovers can now expect to receive their cold coffee orders in cups featuring a new design.

Depending on the state, some Starbucks locations have switched their transparent single-use plastic to opaque white compostable cups, a move that has sparked dissatisfaction among some customers who expressed having difficulty drinking out of the new lids.

The change is a step toward the company’s sustainability goals, according to a Starbucks company spokesperson.

"On Feb. 11, a small number of stores in 14 states switched to commercially compostable cups and lids as part of our efforts to reduce waste and meet local market requirements," the spokesperson told FOX Business.

DRINKING COFFEE AT A CERTAIN TIME OF DAY COULD REDUCE DEATH RISK, STUDY FINDS

Starbucks is working to make its cups entirely compostable, recyclable or reusable by 2030, according to the company’s website.

The switch allows the company to align with local regulations in certain cities that have passed legislation requiring transitions away from single-use plastic.

While the coffee giant has 17,000 stores across the U.S., only about 580 stores have implemented the changes across the following 14 states:

California

Washington

Hawaii

Minnesota

Arizona

New Mexico

Massachusetts

Michigan

Maryland

Connecticut

Virginia

South Carolina

Colorado

Georgia

STARBUCKS CEO SAYS BETTER PRICING TRANSPARENCY NECESSARY FOR MOBILE APP

The new cups, which are made from molded fiber, come with both flat or dome-shaped lids to carry both regular iced coffee and even whipped frappuccinos.

Because the opaque cups look similar to those used for hot drinks, one Reddit user said the new cups make it difficult for customers to photograph their colorful drinks.

"No more Tiktok drinks," a Reddit user said. "Can't flaunt a drink if it's hidden."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 112.55 +0.16 +0.14%

Many customers have expressed dissatisfaction over the new designs across numerous Reddit posts, claiming that the cups are uncomfortable to drink out of and that the lids do not seal well.

"They are awful & so awkward to drink out of," a Reddit user commented in a post about Starbucks’ new cups.

Another Reddit user posted a photo showing leakage from the new lid.

"What the H, Starbucks??" the Reddit user said in the post.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For customers who are not fans of the new compostable designs, Starbucks said there are still other alternatives.

"As an alternative, customers are welcome to bring in their clean, personal reusable cup or order their beverage "for here" to have their beverage served in a ceramic mug or glass," a Starbucks spokesperson said.

"We're committed to innovation, testing and learning to meet the expectations of our partners and customers – and the requirements of the markets we serve," the spokesperson said.