Serial Target thief stole $39,000 worth of items across Southern California, police say

The alleged thief was caught on surveillance video talking to a Target employee before grabbing what appears to be a iPad and running off

The alleged thief stole from several Target stores across Southern California, police said. video

Serial Target thief in California stole $39,000 worth of items, police say

The alleged thief stole from several Target stores across Southern California, police said.

An alleged serial thief has stolen around $39,000 worth of merchandise from multiple Target stores across Southern California, police said.

The Irvine Police Department recently released surveillance footage of the alleged thief, to the theme music of "Unsolved Mysteries," showing the man walking inside a Target.

Alleged serial Target thief

An alleged thief has taken Target for a ride of around $39,000 in stolen items across Southern California, police said.  (Irvine Police Department / Fox News)

At one point, he is seen talking to a store employee holding a box with an iPad inside before grabbing the device and running away. 

"In October, we asked for help identifying a serial burglar suspected of stealing from Target stores throughout Southern California," an Irvine police post on X stated. "The suspect has continued his crime spree, and the estimated loss to Target is $39,000."

The department said the thief has taken iPads from the retailer in the most recent cases and fled on foot. 

FOX Business has reached out to Target. 