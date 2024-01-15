Serial Target thief stole $39,000 worth of items across Southern California, police say

An alleged serial thief has stolen around $39,000 worth of merchandise from multiple Target stores across Southern California, police said.

The Irvine Police Department recently released surveillance footage of the alleged thief, to the theme music of "Unsolved Mysteries," showing the man walking inside a Target.

At one point, he is seen talking to a store employee holding a box with an iPad inside before grabbing the device and running away.

"In October, we asked for help identifying a serial burglar suspected of stealing from Target stores throughout Southern California," an Irvine police post on X stated. "The suspect has continued his crime spree, and the estimated loss to Target is $39,000."

The department said the thief has taken iPads from the retailer in the most recent cases and fled on foot.

