Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

California

Robbers target more than a dozen GameStop stores in California

Thieves posing as customers before running to the back to grab gaming consoles

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

GameStop is offering a $5,000 reward to capture the thieves responsible for targeting more than a dozen stores robbed last week in California.

"They're armed, and they're forceful, and they're physical and violent. So that's scary, especially for our employees," Alan Fagergren with GameStop told FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Security footage shows the robbery unfolding at a store in Arleta on Monday. Three thieves look like they are posing as customers before bolting into the back and running away with gaming consoles under their arms. The suspects drove away in a "white, newer car," police said. Los Angeles Police Department investigators said the group threatened the employee in this particular instance, saying that they were armed.

The thieves targets appear to be next-generation gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5. The consoles retail for about $500, but due to high demand they can be sold quickly for good profit.

EGGS ARE GETTING LESS EXPENSIVE—FOR STORES, NOT SHOPPERS

GameStop store San Jose California

File photo of a GameStop video game store entrance in strip mall with signs photographed in San Jose, California. (iStock / iStock)

"It's worth some money. Like I said they're not cheap. Anyone who plays it loves it. We're a target at the moment, yeah," Fagergren said.

The LAPD suspects the same three people for all the robberies due to the methods being similar. The robbers wear hoodies and face masks, then quickly run for the consoles before heading for the door.

RETAILERS LOOK FOR WAYS TO CUT DOWN ON THEFT WHILE KEEPING SHOPPERS HAPPY

PS5 consoles and controllers

Thieves are targeting PlayStation 5s at GameStop stores in San Fernando Valley, California. (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We're done," Fagergren said about why they are offering the reward to catch who is responsible. "We want it to stop and feel safe in our stores."