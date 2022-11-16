Philadelphia suspect steals entire McDonald's cash register through drive thru: 'Give me the money'

A man who pulled a brazen robbery at a Philadelphia McDonald's is on the loose, authorities say.

Philadelphia Police say that a red SUV pulled up to a northern Philadelphia McDonald's drive-thru on Nov. 4 at 3:25 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the moment the armed and masked suspect launched himself inside the restaurant's drive-thru window.

He was also seen pointing a handgun at an employee, while telling them to "Give me the money!"

In a surprising turn of events, he pulls out the entire cash register and peels off into the night.

There were 4 people inside the SUV, and they all fled in the same car with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Philadelphia police is still searching for the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 215-686-TIPS.