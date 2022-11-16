Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia suspect steals entire McDonald's cash register through drive thru: 'Give me the money'

Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect after a McDonald's was robbed through its drive-thru window

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who made an early-morning getaway with a McDonald's cash register. video

Armed, masked suspect takes cash register from McDonald's drive-thru

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who made an early-morning getaway with a McDonald's cash register.

A man who pulled a brazen robbery at a Philadelphia McDonald's is on the loose, authorities say.

Philadelphia Police say that a red SUV pulled up to a northern Philadelphia McDonald's drive-thru on Nov. 4 at 3:25 a.m. 

Masked criminal

Surveillance footage shows the masked suspect leaning into the McDonald's drive thru about to steal the restaurant's cash register. (Fox 29  / Fox News)

Surveillance video shows the moment the armed and masked suspect launched himself inside the restaurant's drive-thru window.

He was also seen pointing a handgun at an employee, while telling them to "Give me the money!" 

In a surprising turn of events, he pulls out the entire cash register and peels off into the night.

McDonald's armed robbery

The armed suspect is seen ripping out the entire McDonald's cash register before driving away. (Fox 29 / Fox News)

There were 4 people inside the SUV, and they all fled in the same car with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Philadelphia police is still searching for the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 215-686-TIPS.