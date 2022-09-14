PepsiCo-produced Starbucks drink recalled for possibly containing metal fragments

PepsiCo has initiated a voluntary product recall on select lots of Starbucks Tripleshot Energy Vanilla over concerns the beverages may contain metal fragments.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall affects drinks distributed to retail stores in seven states – Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

The recall affects over 200 cases of the 15-ounce, 12 bottles per case, packages with a best-by date of March 20, 2023.

A PepsiCo statement to Fox Business stated the product is sold at grocery retailers and not at Starbucks locations. There are no reported adverse reactions or illnesses related to this product.

"Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised," the statement read.

The FDA report says the recall was initiated on Aug. 15 but not made public until Sept. 8.

Customers who have purchased the product in the seven states listed are urged not to consume it and to return it to where it was purchased, The Washington Times reports.

If a consumer has questions or concerns about their purchase, PepsiCo says they can call consumer relations at 1-800-211-8307.