Norwegian Cruise Line eliminating COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that it is removing all COVID-19 resting, masking and vaccination requirements effective Tuesday.

"Health and safety are always our first priority; in fact, we were the health and safety leaders from the very start of the pandemic," said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. "Many travelers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return."

The cruise line says its decision was based on the "significant, positive progress in the public health environment" in a press release. The company believes its updated health and safety guidelines are now more aligned with other global travel organizations.

Despite the easing of COVID-19-related protocols, NCL will continue to follow travel guidelines required by destinations it visits.

For all country-specific travel requirements, travelers should visit www.ncl.com/travel-requirements-by-country.

Guests can also visit www.ncl.com/freestyle-cruise/cruise-travel-documents for more information about the required travel documentation they will need for their NCL voyage.