Norwegian Cruise Line eliminating COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements

'Health and safety are always our first priority,' NCL president and CEO says

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that it is removing all COVID-19 resting, masking and vaccination requirements effective Tuesday.

"Health and safety are always our first priority; in fact, we were the health and safety leaders from the very start of the pandemic," said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. "Many travelers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return."

The cruise line says its decision was based on the "significant, positive progress in the public health environment" in a press release. The company believes its updated health and safety guidelines are now more aligned with other global travel organizations. 

Despite the easing of COVID-19-related protocols, NCL will continue to follow travel guidelines required by destinations it visits. 

Norwegian cruise ship

MIAMI BEACH, FL - APRIL 02: The Norwegian Encore cruise ship is seen on April 02, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. NCL is ending all coronavirus-related protocols on Oct. 4, 2022. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Norwegian Caribbean Lines

The Norwegian Caribbean Lines, operated by NCL Corp. Ltd., Norwegian Sky cruise ship sits docked at the Port of Miami in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2012. NCL is ending all coronavirus-related requirements for cruising starting Oct. 4, (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For all country-specific travel requirements, travelers should visit www.ncl.com/travel-requirements-by-country

Guests can also visit www.ncl.com/freestyle-cruise/cruise-travel-documents for more information about the required travel documentation they will need for their NCL voyage.