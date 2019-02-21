Nike's Colin Kaepernick jersey sells out just hours after release

Nike’s special edition football jersey for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick sold out less than 24 hours after it was announced, according to the sports apparel giant’s website.

Dubbed the “Kaepernick Icon Jersey,” the all-black uniform features No. 7, the number Kaepernick wore as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. The jersey retails for $150. A product page for the Kaepernick jersey said it is sold out and currently unavailable for orders.

“The Kaepernick Icon Jersey is a celebration of those who seek truth in their communities, and those who remain true to themselves. Built with Dri-FIT technology, the jersey is made to keep you dry and comfortable wherever you go,” a description on Nike’s website says.

Nike released the jersey just days after Kaepernick reached an unspecified financial settlement with the NFL. The 31-year-old quarterback had sued the league and its 32 team owners for collusion, alleging that they conspired to keep him off the field because of his role in leading player national anthem protests against police brutality during the 2016 NFL season.

While Kaepernick has not played professional football since 2016, Nike renewed its sponsorship deal with him and made him the face of a major marketing campaign for the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” slogan.

“The Nike Kaepernick Icon Jersey is out of stock! Thank you to everyone that took the time out of their day to pick one up. I am humbled and appreciate all your continued support,” Kaepernick wrote in Instagram.