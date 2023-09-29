Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Crime

Michigan thief used Bluetooth to steal 800 gallons of gas by hacking into pumps, station owner says

The suspect allegedly stole $3,000 worth of fuel from a Detroit gas station

close
2024 presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley unveils her plan to combat 'Bidenomics' on 'Varney & Co.' video

Nikki Haley rolls out plan to eliminate the federal gas tax

2024 presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley unveils her plan to combat 'Bidenomics' on 'Varney & Co.'

A thief stole around 800 gallons of gas from a Detroit fuel station using the Bluetooth option on a cellphone to hack into the pump. 

The owner of the Shell gas station on Eight Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue told FOX 2 Detroit thieves can override the system using the hack, and then it's a free-for-all. 

"They can take as much gas as they want and allow other vehicles to pump gas as well," said the owner, who went only by the name "Mo."  

OIL PRICES HIT NINE-MONTH HIGH AS SUPPLY CONCERNS MOUNT

An image of a Shell station gas pump at a Detroit station

A pump at a shell gas station where a thief allegedly used Bluetooth technology to hack into the pump and steal 800 gallons of gas, the station owner said. (FOX 2 Detroit / Fox News)

"They just open the pump for them automatically," he added. 

The thief took 800 gallons of gasoline worth $3,000, he said.  

"Every time we push Pump Three stop, it wasn’t doing anything," he said. "We have to shut off the whole pumps — we have emergency stops."

Authorities are still looking for the alleged thief, the news station said. Fox Business has reached out to the Detroit Police Department. 

In another incident, one person distracted a clerk at a nearby gas station while someone outside hacked the pump for $54 worth of gas, according to the report. 

close
Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist Victoria Fernandez joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the U.S. economy as elevated oil prices drive worries about inflation.  video

Higher oil and gas prices will ‘cut into’ consumer spending: Victoria Fernandez

Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist Victoria Fernandez joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the U.S. economy as elevated oil prices drive worries about inflation. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mo said his clerks are on high alert for backups at the pumps or people hanging around too long. 

"We can only do so much," he said.

The average price for a gallon of gas Friday in Michigan was around $3.65, according to AAA. 