Meta to launch first retail store

Facebook parent Meta Platforms will launch its first retail store to give customers a closer look at products that will help them enter and interact in the metaverse, a computer-generated environment where users will be able to work and play with one another.

The Meta Store will be a roughly 1,550-square-foot space that will offer interactive demos and hands-on experiences with the company's hardware, including Portal devices, Ray-Ban Stories and the Quest 2 VR headset.

"The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future," Meta Store head Martin Gilliard wrote in a blog post. "We’re not selling the metaverse in our store, but hopefully people will come in and walk out knowing a little bit more about how our products will help connect them to it."

Customers will be able to purchase Quest 2, Quest 2 accessories and Portal devices both at the Meta Store and online through the company's new shopping tab. Meanwhile, Ray-Ban Stories are available at Ray-Ban.com.

The Meta Store, which will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, will officially debut to the public on May 9. The inaugural Meta Store will be located at the tech giant's Burlingame, California campus near the headquarters of the company's Reality Labs division.

"Having the store here in Burlingame gives us more opportunity to experiment and keep the customer experience core to our development," Gilliard added. "What we learn here will help define our future retail strategy."

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Reality Labs segment reported $877 million in revenue and a $3.3 billion operating loss. Meanwhile, Reality Labs' operating loss for full year 2021 was $10.2 billion. Meta will report its first quarter earnings for 2022 after the bell on Wednesday.