CRIME

LA area 7-Elevens encouraged to close after string of violence and robberies

Police believe one man could be responsible for some or all of the violence

Los Angeles area 7-Eleven stores were encouraged to close by corporate leaders after a string of violent robberies that resulted in multiple deaths.

"Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones," 7-Eleven corporate leaders said in a statement Monday, according to KTLA. "We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement. Right now, our focus is on Franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close tonight."

The statement comes after multiple gunpoint robberies were reported at 7-Elevens across the Los Angeles area Monday night into Tuesday morning, which resulted in the deaths of a store clerk in Brea and a customer in Santa Ana.

Police say four other franchises were either robbed at gunpoint or had gun violence break out at their locations throughout the night, including Ontario, Riverside, La Habra, and Upland.

7-Eleven California robberies

LA HABRA, CA - July 11: Officials investigate after officers found two victims with gunshot wounds following a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 300 block of E. Whittier Blvd. in La Habra, CA on Monday, July 11, 2022. Three other 7-Eleven locations in Bre

Three other people were reported to have serious injuries resulting from the robberies, though their conditions were still unclear.

The incidents also came on the same day as the company's annual "National 7/11 Day," with the company giving out deals including free small slurpees. It is unclear whether the string of robberies were connected to the annual giveaway.

Law enforcement agencies the area believe the string of violence is connected, with police saying they are working under the assumption that the same man was responsible for some and possibly all the incidents.

7-Eleven's corporate office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.