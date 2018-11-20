Kohl's tops same-store sales estimates, raises forecast

(Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, benefiting from its revamped stores and merchandise as well as its partnerships with Amazon.com and Under Armour.
Net income rose to $161 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $117 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at stores open at least 12 months rose 2.5 percent, compared with the 1.74 percent rise expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|KSS
|KOHL'S CORP.
|71.00
|-1.49
|-2.06%
Net sales rose to $4.63 billion from $4.57 billion a year earlier. The company also raised its full-year earnings forecast.
(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
