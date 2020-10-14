Indiana couple admits to stealing $1.2M from Amazon: report

An Indiana couple could face decades in prison after they admitted to stealing $1.2 million from Amazon, according to a report.

Erin Joseph Finan, 38, and 37-year-old Leah Jeanette Finan pleaded guilty to mail fraud and money laundering in an Indianapolis District Court, the Star Press reported.

The couple in May bought hundreds of electronics from Amazon under “hundreds of false online identities,” and contacted the online retailer to report that the items were damaged or not working, said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, according to the paper.

The couple requested replacement items, such as GoPro digital cameras, Microsoft Xboxes, and Samsung smartwatches, received them at no charge, and sold the stolen merchandise, the report said.

A sentencing hearing was set for Nov. 9. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $500,000 fine, according to the paper.

The couple took a plea deal and will be ordered to pay Amazon $1,218,504 in restitution, the paper reported. As part of the deal, they must waive their right to appeal if they are sentenced to fewer than seven years and three months in prison.