World

Ikea set to liquidate Russian unit as occupation of Ukraine continues

H&M, IKEA and Nike also plan to exit Russia

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 16

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has decided to liquidate its Russian unit, limited liability company IKEA Dom, further scaling back its operations after more than a decade-long presence in the country, a corporate record showed on Tuesday.

Scores of consumer brands suspended operations in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, with H&M, IKEA and Nike among the companies to have announced plans for a permanent exit.

UKRAINE NEWS: IKEA, H&M PAUSE RUSSIA OPERATIONS

IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, shut down its stores in March and said it would sell factories, close offices and reduce its 15,000-strong workforce in Russia.

Russian IKEA

IKEA joins a laundry list of other international businesses to leave Russia. Russian IKEA stores, like the one pictured here in Moscow on July 5, 2022, closed in March shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina / Reuters Photos)

Ingka group, IKEA stores owner and one of the world's leading shopping center owners, however, has kept its "Mega" shopping malls in Russia open.

On Monday, IKEA closed its final online sales reopened in July.

According to the record at Interfax news agency's Spark database of Russian companies on Tuesday, Ingka Holding Europe B.V. decided to liquidate IKEA Dom where it is the sole owner. IKEA Dom was established in July 2006.

RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE: HOW TOYOTA, IKEA AND OTHER COMPANIES ARE RESPONDING

In June, Ingka Group said it was open to returning to Russia one day but the conditions were not in place right now. Ingka Group did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment on Tuesday.