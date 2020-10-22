Google Shopping launches new tools to let you know if you've found a good deal

Google Shopping has rolled out a series of new tools Thursday in an effort to help users determine if they've truly found a "good" deal.

Shoppers can now find price insights on the tech giant's retail platform that will let them know if deals for an item are high, low or typical, compared to other prices from across the web and in nearby stores.

In addition, customers can compare various price and purchasing options from a range of both online and local stores. In the coming days, curb and in-store pick-up will also appear within the list of retailers as available options.

Consumers can also track products they're interested in purchasing to receive alerts whenever prices drops through email or on the Google Search App.

The new improvements to Google Shopping comes as online searches for "early deals" have begun to surge ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

Business software provider Salesforce estimates that digital sales this holiday season could increase by 30% and reach new all-time highs as consumers shop online to curb the spread of the coroanvirus pandemic.

