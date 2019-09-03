NFL Fans can now customize suits, here's a look

Football fans who want to “dress for success” can support their favorite NFL team while donning business attire.

Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A Bank will both offer NFL fans suits and sport coats customized with linings of their favorite teams.

Customers will be able to customize their jackets by picking the fabric, fit and details like the digitally printed linings with NFL team logos.

The stores’ parent company, Tailored Brands, announced its multi-year licensing agreement with the NFL on Tuesday.

“We are both excited and very proud to offer NFL suit and sport coat linings to dedicated football fans,” said Dinesh Lathi, president and CEO of Tailored Brands. “These new options underscore our continued investment in our custom clothing business, which represents the ultimate personalized experience for men’s clothing.”

Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores throughout the U.S. will offer NFL customization.

Both brands will begin offering the NFL logos starting Thursday, when the first week of the NFL season kicks off.

“We are excited to work with Tailored Brands and offer our fans something they’ve long been asking for through a licensing agreement with brands who continue to be recognized as the industry leaders in men’s custom clothing,” said Michelle Micone, senior vice president of consumer products for the NFL.

